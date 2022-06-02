Deshaun Watson offered $100,000 to 22 women suing him

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently offered each of the first 22 plaintiffs suing the quarterback for sexual misconduct $100,000 last year, but required an “aggressive” non-disclosure agreement as part of the offer.

That’s according to the second page of the 23rd lawsuit that was filed against Watson earlier this week.

“Of course, we now know that Deshaun Watson offered each Plaintiff $100,000 to settle their cases, but not all would accept that amount, due to the aggressive nondisclosure agreement that Watson’s team proposed,” footnote 2 in the petition filed against Watson by Nia Smith says.

Earlier this year, a report from The Daily Beast indicated that at least one of the accusers was offered the same six-figure sum but refused to sign the agreement that stated Watson “denies all such claims and liability, including the facts alleged” by the accuser, and said the $100,000 payment is meant to “buy peace.”

Deshaun Watson throws a pass during Browns offseason workouts on Wednesday. Getty Images

According to Pro Football Talk, the footnote also seems to be a reference to the Miami Dolphins wanting the cases settled before attempting to trade for Watson, who was still with the Texans at the time. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, was also recently a guest on the Gabe Feldman podcast and said the Dolphins wanted the settlements to include NDA language.

Eighteen of the 22 lawsuits were ready to be settled last October, according to PFT, while four were not. But things apparently fell apart on the NDA language. Per the report, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all of the plaintiffs, wanted NDA language, while Hardin and Watson did not. Hardin said to Feldman that the plaintiff’s attorney did not want the public to know how little compensation his clients would be getting.

Now, instead of having been settled, 23 civil cases remain active against Watson, who continues to await expected disciplinary action from the NFL before next season as well.