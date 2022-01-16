Deshaun Watson, newly-fired Brian Flores want to team up

As the Giants focus on filling one major hole, a potential joint solution to two others is beginning to formulate.

Brian Flores — perhaps the hottest commodity on the head coach market — and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are interested in teaming up in 2022, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz and confirmed by The Post. Flores was fired last week by the Dolphins after going 19-14 over the last two of his three seasons. Flores wants his next shot at being a head coach to be with a stud quarterback, as he dealt with below-average play from Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Enter the Giants, who represent home for the Brooklyn-born Flores and offer more quarterback flexibility than most of the other seven vacancies because Daniel Jones is likely in the final year of his contract. Jones’ $8.3 million salary-cap hit would be split between two teams if he is traded.

Most of the first seven candidates interviewed to be Giants general manager have Flores on their short list, a source told The Post. Interest is a two-way street and Flores has his eye on the Giants, too, sources said. One potential obstacle would be the Giants locker room tiring of some of the Patriots-esque principles installed by former head coach Joe Judge, and Flores is cut from a similar mold.

Deshaun Watson (left) and Brian Flores (right) want to team up in 2022. AP, Getty

The Giants have two more interviews to conduct Monday, with 49ers executives Ran Carthon and Adam Peters. Peters and Flores started as scouts in the Patriots organization in the early 2000s before Flores went into coaching and Peters took the future GM track.

But Watson is an entirely different story. Even if he is willing to come to the Giants, it is unclear if that interest would be reciprocated because Watson is subject to 22 active civil lawsuits by women alleging sexual misconduct.

The Giants are still stinging from the 2016 incident when kicker Josh Brown was allowed to remain with the team after admitting to an arrest on domestic-violence allegations that led to his NFL-issued one-game suspension. Brown later was released with an admission from ownership that the team was “misguided” in how it handled its relationship with the kicker.

The easiest destination for a Watson-Flores pairing seems to be Houston.

The Texans already interviewed Flores for their vacancy. He and GM Nick Caserio have long-standing Patriots ties. And Watson already is on the roster, whereas other teams would have to find the right trade package for a 26-year-old Pro Bowler whose future availability is tied to the possibility that criminal charges could be filed at some point.

But, in that case, Watson would have to be willing to retract the trade demand that came from a fractured relationship with Texans ownership and surfaced prior to the sexual misconduct allegations.

The Giants have not started head coach interviews because they want their new GM to make that selection. The risk there is that Flores, who has interviewed with the Bears and Texans, could get an offer before the Giants begin their coaching search and he cannot wait around in case the new GM is Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen or another candidate who might prefer a coach from their respective networks.