Deshaun Watson has search warrants out for his social media

Three search warrants have been issued to give access to Deshaun Watson’s social media accounts, according to ABC 13 in Houston.

The warrants were reportedly signed by a judge on Oct. 19, allowing access to all Facebook-owned platforms, including Instagram, as well as Cash App. The crime being investigated is reportedly listed on the warrant as indecent assault.

Watson has not played this year because of his ongoing legal issues. He hasn’t been criminally charged, but the warrants reportedly include nine women who allege Watson coerced them into sexual encounters. Investigators also want to access deleted information from Watson’s accounts, per ABC 13.

A lawsuit has also been filed by 22 plaintiffs against Watson, who is being investigated by the Houston police and FBI. The warrants cover a timeframe from Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2021, which lines up with the alleged incidents in the civil lawsuits.

Deshaun Watson AP

Watson was rumored to be on the move from Houston, which has placed him on leave as a result of the allegations, close to the trade deadline. But a potential move to the Miami Dolphins fell apart, reportedly because he couldn’t settle the cases.

Watson asked for a trade from Houston last January, but soon after, the first lawsuit was filed, making him a persona non grata in the league.

Less than six months before that request, he signed a $156 million extension through the 2025 season.