Deshaun Watson gets shoutout from Trevor Bauer after trade

Maybe Trevor Bauer should read the room.

After Watson waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a shocking trade to the Cleveland Browns, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer – who has not played since mid-2021 over accusations of sexual violence – wrote a note to him on Twitter.

“Congrats @deshaunwatson on the new contract!” Bauer wrote. “Can’t wait to watch you play again. Happy to see the @NFL and their franchises are allowing you to continue your career after all the BS and lies you’ve been through recently. Onward and upward. The game is more fun with you in it.”

Watson was accused by 22 women – all of them massage therapists – of varying accounts of sexual misconduct during appointments. Bauer was accused of choking a woman unconscious during sex.

A grand jury found that Watson would not face criminal charges over the accusations, though he still is the subject of nearly two-dozen lawsuits and may be suspended by the NFL before he can suit up for the Browns. Bauer also dodged criminal charges over the accusations, though he hasn’t played for the Dodgers since mid-2021 and will start the beginning of the 2022 season on administrative leave.

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since mid-2021 Getty Images

Deshaun Watson with the Texans in 2020 Getty Images

Watson was traded to the Browns from the Texans on Friday for three first-round picks, as well as additional picks. He sat out all of the 2021 season, both due to the accusations and a trade request he made before they were made public.