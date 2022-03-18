Deshaun Watson being traded to Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is heading to the Browns.

The QB reportedly waived his no-trade clause Friday, allowing him to be traded to Cleveland in a deal that also nets him a five-year, $230 million contract — fully guaranteed.

Watson interviewed with the Cleveland Browns this week, with initial reports saying the team had passed.

Deshaun Watson’s tumultuous tenure with the Texans finally came to a close.

The former Texans quarterback hasn’t been on the field since the 2020 season as he’s been at the center of a legal battle surrounding 22 civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He received some clarity to his legal situation last week when a Harris County, Texas grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge him on nine criminal counts.

News of the grand jury’s decision caused Watson’s trade market to rekindle.

Trade speculation has been surrounding Watson since early last offseason, when he demanded a trade from the organization. He was long linked to the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins, with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints emerging as suitors in recent weeks.

When he’s on the field, Watson is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the league. From 2018-2020, Watson averaged 4,280 passing yards, 28.3 touchdowns, and 9.3 interceptions per season, including a league-leading 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020.

When he’s able to suit up again next remains a question, as the NFL’s personal conduct investigation into the 26-year-old is reportedly ongoing.