Deshaun Watson avoids criminal charges from second Texas grand jury

Deshaun Watson has avoided indictment for a second time.

A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges Thursday after he was accused of sexual misconduct by 22 massage therapists.

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes,” Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck said in a statement. “Accordingly, this matter is now closed.”

Earlier this month, a Harris County, Texas grand jury also declined to press charges on Watson.

Watson still faces civil litigation in connection with the allegations. It is also possible, despite the fact that he is not charged with a crime, that he could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The NFL said in a statement Thursday the matter remains under review.

Deshaun Watson has avoided criminal charges from a second Texas county grand jury. Getty Images

Last week, Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns, and signed a five-year contract worth $230 million that was fully guaranteed.

Watson, 26, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when active. Last season, he was deactivated with pay by the Texans as the allegations wound their way through the court system.