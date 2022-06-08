Deshaun Watson appears to address bombshell report on Instagram

Deshaun Watson appeared to address “rumors” in a cryptic post Tuesday on his Instagram Story — the same day a new report alleged that the Browns quarterback arranged massages with “at least” 66 different women over a 17-month period.

“See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah,” the lyrics quoted on Watson’s Instagram Story read.

The lyrics in Watson’s post are from the song “Rich Off Pain” by Lil Durk and Lil Baby, featuring Rod Wave.

The post in question arrived shortly after The New York Times published a report Tuesday claiming how Watson used “at least” 66 female massage therapists between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2021.

Watson currently faces 24 active civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to address “rumors” on Tuesday following a bombshell report from The New York Times Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson quoted lyrics in an Instagram Story on Tuesday Instagram/Deshaun Watson

The NFL is in the midst of its own investigation into 22 lawsuits by women — all of whom are massage therapists — which became public in March 2021. An additional two lawsuits recently came to light after two of Watson’s accusers spoke out on HBO’s “Real Sports,” which aired in May.

Ashley Solis, who was the first of the initial 22 women to file a lawsuit against the former Texans quarterback, detailed her allegations of sexual misconduct against Watson during the program.

Watson’s post comes two months after his introductory with the Browns, who traded for the former first-round pick in March and signed him to a record five-year, $230 million contract fully guaranteed.

Deshaun Watson speaks during his introductory press conference with the Browns in March 2022 Getty Images

Cleveland acquired Watson in a trade from the Texans after two separate grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges in relation to the ongoing 22 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct.

Watson has continued to deny any wrongdoing since the allegations were made public last March.

The Pro Bowl quarterback, 26, has been present at the Browns’ scheduled offseason activities. Watson also hosted a number of his Browns teammates on offense in the Bahamas last month to work out and bond before the start of the team’s organized team activities, according to ESPN.