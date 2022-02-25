Derrick Rose’s Knicks comeback over with second ankle surgery

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is out again before he ever got back.

According to a source, Rose visited an ankle specialist after Thursday’s practice and more damage was found in his right ankle.

On the verge of a return either Friday or Sunday from ankle surgery in December, Rose will now undergo what the Knicks termed “a minor procedure’’ on his ankle to remove a bone spur with a timetable yet to be determined.

There’s only 23 games left, and it’s possible he’s done until next season after the Knicks inked him to a 3-year, $43 million contract last August.

Rose will miss his 31st straight game Friday vs. Miami after coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday he “possibly’’ would make his return.

The Rose demise is another sign the Leon Rose/William Wesley era has taken a very bad turn for the worse.

It begs the question if point guard Kemba Walker would be willing to return to the fold. Walker shut it down for the season to get healthier but it is believed he was told he’d no longer be in the rotation once Rose got back. One person familiar with the situation said Walker is doubtful to change his mind.

The Knicks were hopeful to have Derrick Rose back this weekend. Getty Images

Rose was viewed as a potential savior to this rotten season to lift the second unit and close games with his veteran knowhow.

Otherwise, the Knicks might just tank on and start rookie Miles McBride at point guard. Alec Burks is expected to start at PG Friday.

Thursday, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin both spoke glowingly about Rose’s return and now they are back to square one in a debilitating blow.

“He looked good (in practice)’’ Randle said Thursday. “We missed him a lot obviously, he’s a great player, brings a lot to this team that goes unnoticed. It will be great to have him back. He’s going to help us a lot moving forward.”

Toppin, whose game figured to be enhanced by a true PG, added, “D-Rose is amazing, he talks a lot, he gets everyone energized. He makes sure everyone’s doing the right thing. He’s been gone for a minute. To have him back is amazing. When we play together he controls the game and finds the open man.’’