Derrick Rose planning post-All-Star Knicks return

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose revealed his plan is to return very soon after the All-Star break. It may or may not be too late for the reeling Knicks, who have missed the injured Rose dearly.

The first game after the break is Feb. 25 vs. the Heat. That would be the two-month mark since Rose’s ankle surgery

In his first remarks since being shut down in Houston with ankle pain on Dec. 16, Rose said the surgery he underwent on Dec. 22 removed a bone spur from his deltoid ligament and included a regular “scope.”

When asked directly if he has a return date in mind, Rose said, “A little bit after All-Star. Taking my time still. It sucks right now. I had to get my mind right for this grind. I’ve been here numerous times. I’ll figure it out.”

Rose said he was in a lot of pain in the many games leading into the game against the Rockets. The soreness started after playing in Chicago on Nov. 21.

Derrick Rose plans to return to the Knicks from ankle surgery after the All-Star break. Corey Sipkin

“I felt relief right away after the surgery,” Rose said. “I felt the relief. I’m just being very, very appreciative of where I am at and how much I did just to get to where I am right now.”

After the surgery, the Knicks announced Rose would be out at least eight weeks.

Derrick Rose was playing in pain through November before undergoing surgery on Dec. 22. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“I was trying to get through,” Rose said about playing in pain for nearly a month. “But right when I was on the court and I was overthinking everything, that’s when I knew I had to stop playing. Whenever I’m out there and I’m overthinking and not reacting, it was time. I tried everything from taping my ankles. Even after the games, taping my ankles because it was hurting so bad. Just tried every thing you could do and it was still hurting. That’s when I looked to get the surgery.

“I had never felt that pain before,” Rose said.

Rose said he was cleared to jump a few days ago but still is a couple of weeks from a practice.

“It’s a slow progress,” Rose said. “I still have scar tissue. Whenever you reach that progression like that, within the next few weeks, I’m able to jump now. I’m out of my boot. I’m looking at that as exciting for me. Not having to sleep in a boot. It sucks but at the same time I was prepping myself for this grind. After I found out, I had to change my mindset to get right for it. It is my fifth, sixth rehab. I can’t complain, can’t bitch about it. I just have to get it done.”