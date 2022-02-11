Derrick Lewis ready to stop talking and start swinging against Tai Tuivasa

Once again competing in front of family and friends, Derrick Lewis doesn’t feel the same pressure he dealt with when he fought Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 in August. This time, he is enticed by the idea of fighting another fan favorite in Tai Tuivasa.

The two heavyweights face off Saturday at UFC 271 from inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Lewis, 2-1 in his past three fights, is looking to climb back to being a contender. Speaking with Sporting News, Lewis is calmer compared with his last fight at home. There isn’t much pressure to put on himself.

“There’s no pressure at all. I don’t believe it’s like the Gane fight,” Lewis said. “I go into these fights like I’m fighting everyone else. It doesn’t matter what their game plan is or how they fight. I always fight the same. I’m not going in there trying to do something different.”

Lewis, who holds the records for most knockouts in UFC history, made his pro debut in 2010. Since joining the UFC in 2014, Lewis is 17-6 with the promotion. He has fought for the UFC heavyweight title once, losing to Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 in 2019. Lewis had a four-fight win streak before losing to Gane via KO for the interim heavyweight title.

In his last fight in December, Lewis beat Chris Daukaus via KO in the first round. If he defeats Tuivasa, there may be a chance he inserts himself again as a title contender. With champion Francis Ngannou out for a long period because of surgery, Lewis doesn’t want to wait for him to return. He’ll fight for an interim title if he needs to regardless of the opponent.

“I’m not waiting around. I prefer to just keep it going,” Lewis said.

Lewis faces another colorful personality in Tuivasa. The Australian, known for shoeys, made his pro debut in 2012. Joining the UFC in 2017, Tuivasa is 7-3 with the promotion. He has become a force lately, winning four in a row, his last win a knockout against Augusto Sakai.

Although both fighters want to knock the other one out, they will do so with no ill will.

“I’m coming to knock his ass out,” Lewis said during a UFC 271 news conference, via MMA Junkie. “With the utmost respect, though. I respect that man, but I’m coming to knock him out. With the utmost respect. Let’s swang and bang, then. No more talking.”