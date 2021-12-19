Deron Williams ‘one and done’ with boxing after Frank Gore fight

Deron Williams is ending his boxing career as a winner — and handing the ring back to the professionals.

The former Nets guard beat former Jets running back Frank Gore in a split decision on Saturday night on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley showdown. But after his boxing debut, he made it clear in his post-fight interview that he has no intentions of trying to get to 2-0.

“I’m gonna go sit my old dumba— down somewhere and let these professionals do their s—t,” Williams said in the ring on Showtime. “Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there. … As soon as you get out here and you start getting touched, all your training goes out the window. It was fun, I’m glad I had the chance to come out here and do it, but like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.”

Deron Williams reacts at the end of four rounds against Frank Gore at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The 38-year-old Gore, meanwhile, left his boxing future more up in the air.

“We’ll see. I had fun tonight,” Gore said. “I’m going to go back and talk to my team and see what I have to learn.”

Frank Gore fights Deron Williams on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Getty Images

Williams, who spent five seasons with the Nets and last played in the NBA in 2017, wrestled growing up and is a part-time owner of a mixed martial arts club in Dallas. But the 37-year-old left what he says is his one-and-only pro boxing match happy.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that I could get out here and do this,” Williams said. “Everybody is talking on Instagram and Twitter, they wouldn’t step in here in front of all these people and on pay-per-view for their first fight. Hats off to Frank. He had a dream, he had a goal, we came out here both of us and did it. So in my mind, we’re both winners tonight.”

But Williams got the official win, plus some props from Kevin Durant on Twitter.

“Way to put in work DWill…” the Nets star tweeted Sunday morning.