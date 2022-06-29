Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah Jeter shares sleepy birthday tribute

Hannah Jeter capped off husband Derek Jeter’s birthday celebration with a comical Instagram tribute.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 32, snapped a photo of the Yankees legend, 48, sleeping in bed, which she then shared with her followers.
“Happy belated birthday @derekjeter,” Hannah wrote two days after Jeter’s actual June 26 birthday,.
Jeter later reposted his wife’s Instagram Story and vowed, “I’ll get you back!”
The couple, who has been married since 2016 and share three young daughters, appear to be on a family vacation, according to additional photos shared on social media.
In one photo, Hannah is seen puckering up to Jeter against a backdrop that features a beach and clear blue water. She also tagged Jeter’s new premium performance apparel, Greatness Wins, in her posts.
Jeter also tagged Greatness Wins in shots shared on his own Instagram Stories. In one post, he’s also seen holding a cup that appears to read “Captain Derek”
Earlier this month, Mr. and Mrs. Jeter stunned on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his upcoming ESPN docuseries, “The Captain.”
At the time, Hannah shared a photo of the couple at the premiere on Instagram, where she gushed over her husband.
“Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca !” Hannah exclaimed at the time.
“The Captain” premieres on July 18.