Derek Jeter stepping down from Marlins

Derek Jeter is stepping down from the Marlins.

The Yankees Hall of Famer was the CEO and minority owner of the team since 2017.

Derek Jeter stepping away from Marlins AP

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter said in a statement. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

The Marlins’ only winning season in Jeter’s five years running the club came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when they went 31-29 and won a playoff series before being swept by the Braves in the NLDS.

Jeter purchased 4% of the club in 2017 with Bruce Sherman taking over as majority owner. Jeter, 47, was the face of the purchase for the rebuilding team.