Derek Carr tells Raiders he’s refusing to accept trade

The pursuit for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won’t involve a trade.

Carr told Las Vegas that he won’t accept a trade to any team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means the 31-year-old will become a free agent — and arguably the top quarterback name available — once the team releases him, which Rapoport labeled an “expected” move.

The decision comes less than a week after the Raiders granted the Saints permission to speak with their quarterback. Carr visited New Orleans, and Sports Illustrated reported that trip meant the Saints and Raiders had already agreed on trade compensation. The looming variable, according to Breer, was Carr’s contract situation.





Derek Carr and the Raiders struggled under new head coach Josh McDaniels. Getty Images





But with Carr now expected to be a free agent, any team will be able to negotiate with the former second-round pick, who has spent his entire career with the Raiders. The Jets could emerge as a potential destination, given their desire for a veteran quarterback amid Zach Wilson’s struggles and uncertain future with the team.

The Raiders went 6-11 in 2022 — the first season under new head coach Josh McDaniels — and the team benched Carr for the final two games, opting to start 26-year-old Jarrett Stidham instead. Carr threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and his decision to part with the franchise comes less than a year after Las Vegas traded for star wideout and former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams.