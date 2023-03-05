Derek Carr slightly leaning toward Jets in QB free agency

Derek Carr is leaning toward the Jets — slightly.

The four-time Pro Bowler is looking for a new home following his release from the Raiders in February. The Panthers and Saints are seen as potential destinations for Carr, but Gang Green made an impression with the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jets and Carr both need each other. Gang Green is looking for a veteran signal caller on the free agency market following a quarterback-drama-filled season that included no true starter.

The Jets have also been linked to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who emerged from his darkness retreat last week.

The former MVP has yet to make his playing intensions known and the Jets could wait on a potential Carr deal until a trade with Green Bay for Rodgers is off the table

Carr, who notched a Pro Bowl appearance this year with 24 touchdowns and 3,522 passing yards, didn’t make the playoffs in Las Vegas with a 6-11 record.





Derek Carr has thrown for 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions since being drafted No. 36 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2014. Getty Images

Gang Green brass has met twice with Carr over the past month, the latest coming last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. That meeting included Jets owner Woody Johnson. Jets head coach Robert Saleh even spoke highly of the 31-year-old, saying he has an “elite mental makeup.”