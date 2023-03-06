Derek Carr signing with Saints in NFL free agency 2023

The Jets have one fewer option at quarterback.

Derek Carr is nearing a contract agreement with the New Orleans Saints in NFL free agency, according to multiple reports. He’s getting a four-year deal, according to NFL Network.

The Jets met with Carr in New Jersey and again last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as they are searching for a veteran quarterback after Zach Wilson’s struggles in 2022.





Derek Carr is signing with the Saints. Getty Images





Derek Carr was released by the Raiders after nine seasons. Getty Images

With Carr off the board, the Jets’ next best option is seemingly Aaron Rodgers, who has not yet decided if he wants to keep playing — and if so, whether he wants to remain with the Packers.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be another option for the Jets in NFL free agency with the 49ers moving on from the 31-year-old after six seasons.

Carr, 31, was a four-time Pro Bowler over nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him No. 36 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

His time with the Raiders came to an unceremonious end when head coach Josh McDaniels benched him for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham.





Derek Carr and his wife Heather in 2020. Derek Carr/Instagram

Carr finished the year with 3,522 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which matched his career-high from last season.

For the Saints, they hope Carr will be the post-Drew Brees answer at quarterback that Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton weren’t.