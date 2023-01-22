Derek Carr resisting urge to ‘tell the whole truth’ on Raiders

One of the biggest names expected to switch teams this pending NFL offseason is Derek Carr, the longtime Raiders quarterback who was benched for the final two games of the season.

The polarizing signal-caller took to Twitter on Saturday to say that he won’t be taking interview requests to expound on what went wrong with his soon-to-be former team after publicly acknowledging his time with the Raiders is over.

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth,” Carr wrote. “Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best.”

The Raiders, who selected Derek Carr at No. 36 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, opted to go in a different direction at quarterback for the final two games, with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels turning to Jarrett Stidham, whom McDaniels coached with the Patriots.

Carr, who posted an 86.3 quarterback rating — his lowest since his rookie season — even stepped away from the team upon being benched. Subsequent reports emerged of the Raiders’ plans to deal Carr in the offseason, which is rapidly approaching.

Derek Carr before the Raiders’ game against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2022. Getty Images

As a Raider, Derek Carr (4) made consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-2017. Getty Images

Carr, who’ll turn 32 years old in March, is set to begin a three-year, $121 million contract extension next season, which was signed nine months ago. Though the Raiders will reportedly look for a trade partner, the Raiders could save nearly $30 million by simply cutting Carr, according to Spotrac. However, his $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary will become fully guaranteed on Feb. 15 if they don’t act beforehand.

Among the teams anticipated to be in Carr chase are the Jets, who were arguably a quarterback away from a playoff appearance.