Denzel Mims to get another Jets chance amid Corey Davis’ injury

Wide receiver Denzel Mims finally got an opportunity to get back into the Jets’ lineup last week after Elijah Moore requested a trade.

Moore now also will get a chance for more reps after head coach Robert Saleh announced that veteran Corey Davis will miss the game Sunday against the Patriots with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old Davis leads the Jets with 351 receiving yards on 19 catches, with two touchdowns.

“Losing [Davis], all the different things he does, I know from a fantasy standpoint, people don’t see production, but he is by far our most productive guy with what he does in the run game, how violent he is in his play style, and all the big catches he’s made this year,” Saleh said before practice Friday.

Moore declined to speak with the media Friday after rejoining the team in practice earlier this week. The second-year receiver has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

Denzel Mims participates in drills during Jets practice on Wednesday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Mims, who was inactive for each of the first six games after also requesting a trade during training camp, caught one ball for 4 yards against Denver.

“He’s done a much better job. Credit to him with all the things that happened to him during training camp, obviously well-documented,” Saleh said of Mims. “He’s showed up to work and done what he’s asked to do. Now, he’s going to get his opportunity. So hopefully he takes advantage of it.”

The Jets already were without starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) and rookie running back Breece Hall (torn ACL). Both players are out for the season and were placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Asked if there is any time frame for offensive tackle George Fant (knee) to return to practice, Saleh replied: “We’re taking it week-to-week. We’ll see next week, and then hopefully after the bye week.”