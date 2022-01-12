The Denver Nuggets (20-18) hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (20-21) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 212.5 points.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.