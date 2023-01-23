Denver guard Coban Porter charged in fatal car crash

Coban Porter, a guard on the University of Denver basketball team, has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a fatal car accident in Denver.
Porter was accused by Denver police of speeding and running a red light in a collision early Sunday morning.
According to USA Today, a Denver police probable cause statement said, “the investigation revealed that the Defendant was driving at an estimated speed of 50 MPH, EB on E Buchtel Blvd and ran the red light at S University Blvd striking the victim’s vehicle that was traveling NB on S University Blvd.”
The speed limit on that stretch is 30 miles per hour.
In the other car, the driver died and passenger reportedly sustained serious injuries; their names have not been made public.
An officer who interviewed Porter at the scene wrote, “The Defendant … displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”
The Denver Post reports that a blood-alcohol test is still pending, and that Porter was released Sunday on $20,000 bond.
Porter, a 21-year-old guard, appeared in 28 games for Denver and averaged 11.4 points per game last season. He has missed this entire season due to a torn ACL.
Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.; Porter Jr. missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder, with the team citing “personal reasons.”