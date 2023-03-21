Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski have awkward port-a-potty run-in after NASCAR race

Always lock the port-a-potty door.

Things got a little awkward when Denny Hamlin opened a port-a-potty that was being occupied by Brad Keselowski after a NASCAR race in Atlanta on Sunday — and it was all caught on camera.

After Keselowski finished second behind defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano, he immediately exited his car and made a beeline for the bathroom.

A Fox Sports cameraman captured Keselowski entering a port-a-potty with his helmet still on — and the 2012 Cup Series champion did not lock the door.

That’s when Hamlin eventually approached what he clearly thought was a vacant port-a-potty — as the lock was green, indicating that it was empty — and quickly shut the door.





Brad Keselowski entering a port-a-potty after a NASCAR race in Atlanta on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Twitter/@DennyDelivers

The video does not show Keselowski inside the port-a-potty or an interaction between the two pros, who have had their differences in the past.

Hamlin had fun with the viral moment on Twitter Sunday night.

“Smelled like Hawaiian Rolls when I got in there,” Hamlin wrote — referring to Keselowski’s sponsor, King’s Hawaiian, a bakery company.





Keselowski has yet to publicly address the port-a-potty situation.

After leading on the final lap of the 400-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Keselowski was passed by Logano, his former Team Penske teammate, for the win.

“I’m disappointed that Joey got such a great run,” Keselowski said after his second-place finish. “… But I’m not disappointed with my team.

“He made a great move, and he deserves credit for it. I don’t think there was any way I was going to stop it without wrecking us all.”