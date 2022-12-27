Dennis Eckersley’s daughter arrested after newborn found in woods

Alexandra Eckersley, the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, is facing a felony charge of reckless conduct after her newborn baby was found unclothed and freezing in 18-degree weather in a dark wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in a tent in the woods near the West Side Arena in Manchester just before 1 a.m., police said, per Boston 25 News. Alexandra, 26, allegedly lied to authorities about the baby’s whereabouts and claimed she had given birth prematurely.

After an hour of searching, police found the baby uncovered and struggling to breathe on the floor of a tent near the Piscataquag River at Electric Street, according to the Manchester Fire Department. Police transported the infant to Catholic Medical Center. The baby’s current health status is unclear.

Alexandra Eckersley is facing a felony charge of reckless conduct after her newborn baby was found in 18-degree weather in a wooded area in New Hampshire on Dec. 26, 2022. Manchester NH Police

Alexandra is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Superior Court-North, according to the Manchester Police Department. She was also arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Manchester Fire Chief David Flurey reportedly identified Alexandra as the daughter of Eckersley.

Dennis Eckersley played for 24 seasons, pitching for the Indians, Red Sox, Cubs, Athletics and Cardinals from 1975-98. He earned six All-Star nods, as well as the AL MVP award and the AL Cy Young Award in 1992. He was named the ALCS MVP in 1988, before winning a World Series with the Athletics in 1989.

Eckersley was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Former World Series champion pitcher Dennis Eckersley is introduced at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York. Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley in action during a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians on March 12, 1998 at the City of Palms Park in Fort Myers, Florida. Getty Images

In October, Eckersley retired from the NESN booth after a 19-year broadcast career with the Red Sox.

At the time, Eckersley had plans to return to his native California after the season to spend more time with his grandchildren, according to The Boston Globe.