Demaryius Thomas died of complications related to seizure disorder

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy from the Fulton County (Ga.) Medical Examiner’s office.

Thomas died on Dec. 9 at the age of 33.

According to the autopsy report, the manner of Thomas’ death remains undetermined. It is unknown, too, if his condition stemmed from “natural causes or a sequela of head impacts.”

The report notes that Thomas was found dead in the shower with the water running, but his face, mouth and nose were not under water. And though traces of marijuana and nicotine were found in Thomas’s blood, neither were mentioned as a contributing factor to his death.

Thomas had been posthumously diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE by a team of Boston University doctors. BU doctor Chris Nowinski maintained that there is not a “direct relationship” between the development of a seizure disorder and CTE, according to 9NEWS.

Thomas played parts of nine seasons with the Broncos. Denver Post via Getty Images

Demaryius Thomas with the Broncos in 2015. Denver Post via Getty Images

Thomas reportedly began to suffer seizures following a car crash in 2019, in which he hit his head on the windshield and rolled his car after driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. He regularly dealt with seizures in the years following the accident.

Thomas, a 10-year NFL veteran most well-known for his time with the Broncos, retired in June 2021, just six months before his passing. He also played for the Texans, Patriots and Jets.