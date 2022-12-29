DeMar DeRozan confronts Grayson Allen over hit in Bucks-Bulls game

Grayson Allen’s chippy history with the Bulls continued on Wednesday night.

This time, it was Chicago All-Star DeMar DeRozan who got tangled up with the Bucks guard, and he wasn’t happy about the altercation.

With under seven minutes remaining in the third, and the Bucks up 66-62, Allen was fouled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams on a moving screen. Allen then appeared to stiff-arm DeRozan from behind, knocking him to the floor.

DeRozan immediately got up and charged at Allen, who put his arms out, seemingly confused by the reaction. That’s when two Bucks players stepped in to separate the rivals.

Meanwhile, Adam Amin and Stacey King, who were on the broadcast for NBC Sports Chicago, roasted Allen for his history of dirty plays.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan confronts Bucks guard Grayson Allen after a collision during the third quarter of a game at United Center in Chicago Dec. 28, 2022. Twitter

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan confronts Bucks guard Grayson Allen after a collision during the third quarter of a game at United Center in Chicago Dec. 28, 2022. Twitter

“This is why people have a problem with Grayson Allen,” Amin said.

“Let me tell you something, somebody needs to give him a two-piece. I guarantee he’ll stop doing that. Somebody pop him up the side of his head a couple times, he’ll stop doing that because he’s getting away this too much. He does this all the time, and look at his teammates, they know what is going on.”

“He’s got a history. What he did to Alex Caruso last year was dirty,” King said, to which Amin agreed, adding, “I don’t doubt that there is some remorse in that guy for it, but why do you keep doing things over and over since Duke.”

King disagreed, saying, “There is no remorse. He’s been doing it since Duke.”

Amin said, “It’s unnecessary… stupid, dumb, dirty moments.”

Williams was the only player called for a foul on the play, with Allen maintaining that the collision with DeRozan was accidental.

“I got pushed into the screen,” Allen told ESPN after the game. “I was trying to slip to the corner, and I ran into him.”

DeRozan, however, said he believed it was an “excessive hit,” and referenced Allen’s history with physical plays.

“I just felt the hit,” DeRozan said after finishing with 42 points in Chicago’s 119-113 overtime victory. “I just felt like I went across the middle in a football game, trying to catch a slot route, and got hit.

“It’s his track record. If it was [the Houston Rockets’] Boban [Marjanovic], I wouldn’t have did nothing. I didn’t know if it was on purpose or what happened; I just felt an excessive hit.”

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan confronts Bucks guard Grayson Allen after a collision during the third quarter of a game at United Center in Chicago Dec. 28, 2022.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan confronts Bucks guard Grayson Allen after a collision during the third quarter of a game at United Center in Chicago Dec. 28, 2022.



Advertisement

Allen and the Bulls have a history of hatred.

In January, Allen committed a flagrant foul 2 on Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who sustained a fractured right wrist in the incident. Allen was ejected from the contest and later received a one-game suspension.

When Allen returned to Chicago in April, he received the villain treatment with fans at United Center cheering after he was knocked to the floor by Bulls center Nikola Vucevic while driving to the basket.