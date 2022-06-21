Delonte West is doing OK after viral panhandling video

Former NBA player Delonte West insists he’s doing OK and isn’t done with the NBA after a viral video emerged last week showing him panhandling on the side of the road in Virginia.

“It is what it is,” West told The Image Direct when asked how he is doing in wake of the video.

“I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies,” added West, who has two sons.

West, the 24th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft, has publicly dealt with mental health struggles, substance abuse and bipolar disorder. He entered rehab in 2020 with help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Last October, he reportedly relapsed and was arrested outside a Florida police department.

In February, West made headlines when video footage showed the former NBA guard getting shots up in the gym. TMZ reported at the time that he was training to try out for Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. West reportedly “no-showed” for the league’s draft last month.

Delonte West addressed the video of him panhandling that went viral last week. TheImageDirect

“I was excited to have the opportunity,” he said, adding, “I’ll be there next season. I’ll be there rooting guys on.”

West, 38, also said he hopes to one day join an NBA coaching staff.

“I’m always involved in the game I love. Last year, I was scouting for the Dallas Mavericks and the previous three years, I was an NBA scout for the Boston Celtics.

“I was actually looking forward to being a head coach or assistant coach in the NBA this season but like I said, it’s a business that have a lot of people involved and wanna stay involved. Prayerfully, luckily I’ll be up for discussion this upcoming season.”

Delonte West says he hopes to be involved in the NBA in the future. TheImageDirect

West played eight seasons in the NBA for the Mavericks, Celtics, Cavaliers and Seattle SuperSonics.