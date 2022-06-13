Dell Curry’s moment with girlfriend sparks wild internet rumor

It appears as though Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, have both moved on after their split last August, when the exes accused each other of cheating.

Dell and Sonya, who have been married for 33 years, showed up to TD Garden on Friday for the Warriors’ 107-97 Game 4 win against the Celtics — with their apparent new love interests.

Sonya was seen with her rumored new boyfriend, former NFL tight end Steven Johnson, while Dell was spotted with his apparent new girlfriend, Nicki Smith.

Dell Curry with his alleged girlfriend, Nicki Smith, at Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Twitter

Married couples divorce and they move on. It’s sad and especially challenging when the couple is as famous as the Currys are. Then, the internet digging began…

An unconfirmed photo popped up on Twitter showing Johnson and Smith in a family photo, suggesting the two were once a couple themselves. The internet had a field day with the rumored relationship dynamic.

Johnson was a tight end for the Patriots after playing at Virginia Tech, where Dell was a star basketball player.

According to SideAction.com, Smith is the ex-wife of Johnson, and the rumored couples have known each other for years.

“Sonya’s new boyfriend is actually Dell’s college friend and their family is actually close family friends with the Currys,” a source said, adding that “they all knew each other very well.”

After Curry dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 4 win to even the NBA Finals, 2-2, he shared a hug with his mom on the court. The star point guard then fist-bumped Johnson.

Dell, meanwhile, was captured on camera with his arm around Smith while cheering in the crowd.

TMZ obtained divorce documents last August that stated Sonya filed on June 14 in North Carolina, and reported that she and Dell accused each other of cheating. It’s unknown whether the divorce has been finalized.

In February, Curry addressed his parents’ divorce in an interview with The Ringer and said navigating the situation had been a challenging experience.

Stephen Curry fist bumps Steven Johnson after the Warriors’ win. AP

Sonya and Dell married in 1988, the same year Steph was born. Dell, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994, was still playing at the time. The couple welcomed a second son, Seth Curry, in 1990, and a daughter, Sydel Curry, in 1994.

The Warriors host the Celtics for Game 5 on Monday night.