Deion Sanders donating half of salary for Jackson State facility

Deion Sanders is placing his team’s best interests before his own.

The Jackson State football coach has agreed to donate half of his salary to expedite the renovations being done on the program’s football operations facility. He revealed the selfless move in an Instagram post on Monday.

Deion Sanders Getty

Sanders signed a four-year deal with Jackson State that boasts an average value of $300,000 per year in 2020. Now, it seems the 54-year-old is willing to part with a large sum of that money.

In the video – which has garnered over 41,000 views as of Monday – Sanders first considers donating ¼ of his salary, only to raise the input several moments later alongside business manager Constance Schwartz-Morini.

“I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Jackson State looks to finish construction on the new facility by Aug. 4, one day before the start of football camp and one month before the 2022 regular season kicks off, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledge. Once completed, the facility will feature a new state-of-the-art locker room, coach’s offices, meeting areas and players lounge.

The new amenities are just a fraction of the improvements that the Tigers have undergone since Sanders’ takeover in 2020. Following a strong 2021 season in which they finished 11-2, the program made a serious splash in the college football world by landing Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Sanders will look to keep the program’s success rolling as he enters his third season at the helm.