Defense showed a lot of pride

Grading the Jets’ 27-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Offense

The Jets are lucky this came in the last game of the season so people won’t fixate on it as much, but this was the worst offensive performance in team history. They totaled 53 yards, the lowest ever by a Jets team. That is net yards. The Jets had 135, but they lost 82 on the nine sacks they allowed. QB Zach Wilson (7 of 20, 87 yards, 1 TD, 66.0 rating) had no time to operate and no open receivers, which is a bad combination. The Jets had to run the ball Sunday to have any success and they averaged 2.8 yards a carry. The Jets went 1-for-14 on third down.

Grade: F

Defense

This group showed a lot of pride. After spotting the Bills 10 points early, the Jets buckled down and held Buffalo without points on eight of their next nine possessions. They were on the field all day (37 minutes) thanks to the offense failing to get first downs. The Bills ended up with 424 yards but that does not tell the story. Bills QB Josh Allen (24 of 45, 239 yards, 2 TDs, 83.5 rating, 5 rushes, 63 yards) was visibly frustrated as the Jets flustered him.

Grade: B

Ashtyn Davis records a tackle Sunday. Getty Images

Special Teams

This grade gets marked down for allowing a blocked punt, but overall the special teams units were good. Punter Braden Mann had punts of 59 and 60 yards and averaged 49.7 on a very windy day. Kicker Eddy Pineiro made a 49-yard field goal and may have earned himself an invitation to training camp next year with the way he kicked down the stretch.

Grade: C

Coaching

The Jets could have packed it in early on Sunday and got their offseason started. It was cold, windy and wet in Orchard Park. Instead, the Jets fought and it was a 13-10 game in the fourth quarter. That is a credit to Robert Saleh and his staff. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich finished a tough year on a strong note. He dialed up pressure at the right time and had the Bills frustrated. Mike LaFleur surely wants to forget this game ever happened. It is hard to put the blame on him though with what injuries did to the wide receiver corps and the offensive line.

Grade: B