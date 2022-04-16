Deebo Samuel gets death threats after wiping 49ers from Instagram

Deebo Samuel’s exploits are well-documented—he’s an NFL unicorn, a wide receiver who also plays running back and the type of player many NFL teams will try to copycat and fail. But his future with the 49ers is, at least for the moment, up in the air with contract negotiations for a new deal not yet having gotten done. Samuel also recently removed any references of the 49ers from his Instagram page.

The latter has apparently led to the 26-year-old star receiving death threats and racial comments.

“For all y’all fans that’s in the DMs [sending] death threats and racial stuff, it don’t bother me,” he posted in an Instagram story. “It don’t. Ya’ll the same ones that was hoorah and ‘go Debo.’ Oh now y’all wanna send death threats and send all these racial [things].

“It don’t bother me. I’m cool I’m chillin’. I’m happy.”

Deebo Samuel had over 1,700 total yards and 14 touchdowns last season with the 49ers. Getty Images

Last season, Samuel showed off his unparalleled versatility with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season while also rushing for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight rushing scores were the most by a wide receiver in the Super Bowl era, doubling the previous record of by four by Tavon Austin in 2015.

Samuel is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal with the 49ers.

Keeping the 6-foot, 215 wunderkind would be critical for San Francisco but it will likely cost them given the hot market for wide receivers. In recent weeks, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams inked deals worth at least $28 million per year. Samuel, by comparison, put up more total yards than both.

As for his future, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is certainly eager to have Samuel return.

“We need to figure it out,” he said at the NFL’s annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. “[He and defensive end Nick Bosa] are guys who have earned a lot, and two guys that I hope are with the Niners forever — or at least as long as I’m here.”