Death of Queen Elizabeth II strikes sports world

The sports world paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with a moment of silence before Thursday’s games.

The Yankees showed her picture on the scoreboard in the Bronx before losing 4-3 to the Twins.

The Yankees, who have a professional sports record 27 championships, only won one before Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1926.

The scoreboard displays Queen Elizabeth II prior the UEFA Europa League group F match between SS Lazio and Feyenoord on Sept. 8, 2022 in Rome. Getty Images

In Queens, the US Open held a moment of silence before the women’s singles semifinals.

The Philadelphia Phillies honored Her Majesty as well.

The NFL also observed a moment of silence before its season opener, a 31-10 Bills win over the defending-Super Bowl champion Rams.

FIBA remembered Her Majesty before Italy and Great Britain faced off in Milano.

MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who attempted to kill her while being mind-controlled in the 1988 comedy “The Naked Gun,” also paid tribute.

“Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !” he tweeted.

Jackson, who memorably repeated “I must kill the Queen” in the movie, actually met the real Queen Elizabeth in 1991 while coaching the A’s. Her Majesty attended an Orioles-A’s game as a guest of then-President George H.W. Bush.