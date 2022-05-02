DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for PED violation

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN first reported.

Hopkins’ suspension leaves a huge hole in Arizona’s offense and — if they had an inkling it was in the works — could explain their blockbuster draft night move.

The Cardinals acquired Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in a deal with the Ravens on Thursday night. Arizona sent the No. 23 pick in the first round of the draft to the Ravens for Brown and a third-round pick.

Veteran AJ Green and 21-year-old Rondale Moore are behind Brown on the Cardinals depth chart.

DeAndre Hopkins (10) was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s PED policy. AP

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Getty Images

Hopkins, 29, was traded to Arizona from Houston to team up with Kyler Murray before the 2020 season. After an explosive first season — 115 catches for 1,407 yards — Hopkins dealt with injuries in 2021. He caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, missing seven games.

The schedule for the 2022 NFL season will be released May 12.