Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams didn’t speak during offseason

Deandre Ayton went from discussing his go-to Mexican meal in one second to talking about Monty Williams the next.

More awkward than that transition was the Suns center revealing that he hadn’t spoken to his coach since their final game of last season.

“I haven’t spoken to Monty,” Ayton told reporters as Phoenix opened training camp on Tuesday. “I haven’t spoken to him at all. Ever since the game.

“I can show him better than I can tell him. It’s life. Nobody cares about the uncomfortable nature of it, it’s how you preform and what you bring to the table. What’s said is already said.”

The last time the two did speak was during a 123-90 drubbing at the hands of the Mavericks in Game 7 of the second-round playoff series.

The defeat was humiliating — Phoenix trailed by as many as 43 in the second half, and the loss came after the Suns tallied the NBA’s best regular-season record and jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on Dallas. It was made worse when Ayton was benched by Williams in the third quarter and didn’t play most of the second half.

Deandre Ayton, right, said he hasn’t talked to Suns coach Monty Williams since Phoenix’s Game 7 loss to the Mavericks in last season’s playoffs. Getty Images

Then there was tension over the summer between the Suns and Ayton, who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Pacers before Phoenix matched it by using his restricted free agent rights.

Each also addressed the Game 7 situation in separate interviews in July.

“I didn’t feel like I had to say anything,” Williams told ESPN’s Andscape. “I was just doing my job. We had a bad day, but we had an unbelievable season. Unfortunately, in sports and even in society, we focus on the one bad thing. It hurt like crazy, and it still hurts. It was embarrassing to play that way, but as the dust settles and I look at the season from a holistic perspective, I look at all the good stuff that happened.”

Ayton, meanwhile, told the outlet that Game 7 was “an anomaly,” that was all “in the past” and “we’re looking forward.”

On Tuesday, Ayton, the first-overall pick in 2018, reiterated that point.

“When I’m in between those lines, man, I work,” he said. “I know I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent, I’m just here to work.”

Williams also said he wanted to give his players some space after the shocking loss.

“I think 1-on-1s are always needed between guys I’ve been around for awhile,” Williams told reporters. “Some guys need it and some guys don’t. I’ll identify that as the season progresses. I’ll talk to everybody as I always do during camp and it won’t be an issue at all.

“[Ayton’s] just too good of a player, and he’s a good dude. There’s times where you bump heads on certain issues, but that doesn’t define a person in totality. And I think sometimes that stuff just gets blown out of proportion and rightfully so, when you don’t know all the facts.”

The Suns, who won 64 games last season with Ayton averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds, open the season Oct. 19 at home against the Mavericks.