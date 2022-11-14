Dean Blandino dissects refs’ mistake in Vikings-Bills thriller

The Vikings’ wild overtime win Sunday against the Bills was arguably the best game of the season so far. But an apparent misstep by officials in the game’s final seconds is now being called into question.

With less than a minute to go in regulation and down 30-27, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw the ball to wide receiver Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard completion. Upon further review, however, Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino noted the ball hit the ground, and the replay booth should have halted play.

“That has to come from the replay booth, and this is too big a play not to stop,” Blandino said during the broadcast. “Davis is going to the ground. He does get his knees down inbounds. But he doesn’t maintain control. The ball hits the ground, comes loose. That’s an incomplete pass.”

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against the Vikings on Nov. 13, 2022. Twitter/Highlight Heaven

Instead, the Bills kept rolling down the field to set up a 29-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, which tied the game 30-30 and forced overtime. The Vikings struck first with a field goal, thus allowing Allen and the Bills offense an opportunity to either tie or score a touchdown.

But Allen threw a game-sealing interception to give Minnesota its eighth win of the season, a 33-30 victory over Buffalo.

“Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse,” Allen said postgame, per The Buffalo News. “Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a postgame press conference on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.



Allen recorded two turnovers Sunday in what was the Bills’ second straight loss. Buffalo dropped to 6-3 on the season and is now third in the AFC East.

The Bills will host the Browns next week.