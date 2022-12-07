Day 4 trades, rumors, news

Aaron Judge has made his decision.

With the winter meetings nearing their conclusion on Wednesday, Aaron Judge has decided to re-sign with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He had an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million from his hometown Giants, but Judge is staying in The Bronx.

Elsewhere, the Yankees saw Jameson Taillon sign with the Cubs and the Mets lost Taijuan Walker to the rival Phillies.

Follow live as the Post will keep you updated on al the news, rumors and more from San Diego: