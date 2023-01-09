Davis Webb’s girlfriend posts ‘family’ pic after awkward TV moment

Giants quarterback Davis Webb’s first NFL start on Sunday wasn’t without a few memorable moments both on and off the field.

As the Giants’ season finale against the Eagles got underway in Philadelphia, cameras panned to a suite inside Lincoln Financial Field, where Webb’s parents, Donna and Matt, were seated with the quarterback’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson. The trio sported neutral expressions in the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, which caught Twitter’s attention.

“The loving family of Davis Webb,” the Talkin’ Giants fan account captioned the photo, while other viewers zeroed in on the space between Webb’s parents and Hickson.

Giants quarterback Davis Webb (top right) poses with his parents and girlfriend, Donnett Hickson (bottom center), after the Giants-Eagles game on Jan. 8, 2023. Instagram/Donnett Hickson

A short time after the game, Hickson took to her Instagram Stories to post a new “family” photo.

“One happy family 🤣,” Hickson wrote alongside the post, which featured her smiling beside Webb, 27, and his parents.

A former third-round pick for the Giants in 2017, Webb was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Webb got the start Sunday as the Giants opted to rest a number of their key contributors, including starting quarterback Daniel Jones, ahead of the playoffs.

Giants quarterback Davis Webb reacts after he scores a touchdown against the Eagles on Jan. 8, 2023.

Giants quarterback Davis Webb looks to throw against the Eagles on Jan. 8, 2023.



Although Webb and the Giants got off to a sluggish start, he helped the team overcome a 16-0 deficit in the second half by orchestrating three scoring drives. Despite their efforts, however, the Giants fell to the Eagles, 22-16.

“We took them four quarters,” Webb said. “I wish myself, first, and the offense, second, got off to a better start, but that second half was really fun — and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Webb completed 23 of 40 pass attempts for 168 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Donnett Hickson and Giants quarterback Davis Webb Instagram/Donnett Hickson

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Hickson — who has been dating Webb since at least 2021 — expressed her support for the Giants quarterback.

“Go Big Blue,” Hickson shared Saturday in an Instagram Story.

The Giants, who finished the regular season at 9-7-1, will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday in the wild-card round. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on Christmas Eve, 27-24, when kicker Greg Joseph nailed a game-winning, 61-yard field goal as time expired.