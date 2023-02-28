Davis Webb made jump to coaching with Eli Manning’s help

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Manning paid off any debts to Davis Webb for all the hours of extra film study that the rookie quarterback did for the Giants in 2017.

Webb is making the rare jump from active player – he was the Giants’ third-string quarterback last season – directly to position coach as he was hired last week to coach quarterbacks on new head coach Sean Payton’s inaugural Broncos staff.

Most former players transition into quality control or assistant position coach jobs.

Payton and Webb did not previously know each other, but Payton knows Manning given both of their ties to the Giants (Payton was an offensive coordinator before Manning arrived in 2004) and to New Orleans (Manning is a native of the city where Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons).

“He came highly recommended from a bunch of different coaches, Brian Daboll and Eli Manning,” Payton said Tuesday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I kept hearing the same things about him, so we brought him in. He did a really good job.”





Davis Webb is making the rare transition from player to positional coach. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Once considered an heir apparent to Manning, Webb was known for being the first one in the building and last one out to help the veteran Manning prepare for games as a third-round pick in 2017.

Webb’s career was turned upside down by the Giants’ firings of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo and his subsequent release in 2018, but he returned for a second stint in when he followed general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from the Bills.

Webb actually turned down an offer to be Bills quarterbacks coach last season to scratch the itch of playing meaningful NFL snaps.





Webb helped Eli Manning prepare for games as the third-string QB, and Manning seems to have returned the favor. Getty Images

The delayed start to his coaching career worked out because he made his first and only career start and accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) in the regular-season finale.

“Davis is a coach’s kid,” said Payton, referencing Webb’s father’s success as a high school football coach in Texas. “He had a file on his computer of every game plan he’s ever had since he was in high school – in college at Texas Tech, and then [after Patrick] Mahomes comes in and he transfers [to California].

“It was pretty impressive going through the process. The fit for us, specifically with that room, will be good.”





Webb will take a position on Sean Payton’s first Broncos staff. Getty Images

Payton, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Webb all face the big task of trying to right Russell Wilson after his career-worst season debuting with the Broncos, where he reportedly ruffled some feathers by keeping his own office separate from teammates.