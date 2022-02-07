Davis Webb likely reuniting with Giants to compete for backup job

The Giants are teaming up two of Eli Manning’s heir apparents.

Free-agent quarterback Davis Webb, who was the Giants’ third-round draft choice in 2017, is expected to re-sign Monday with the team after passing a physical, sources confirmed. Webb spent the past three seasons as the Bills’ third-string quarterback, where he grew very close to offensive coordinator turned Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Webb, 27, faced an interesting decision this offseason, sources told The Post: He could’ve begun his coaching career in Buffalo with the golden ticket of mentoring quarterback Josh Allen or he could’ve followed Daboll to the Giants, where he will compete to be Daniel Jones’ primary backup.

“There’s not a person that would want me to succeed professionally playing or coaching more than Dabes,” Webb recently told The Post. “You feel that whenever he talks and the way he does it. He has a unique ability to bring the best out of everyone. I’m a way better player and a way better person than I was earlier because of him. When I do get into coaching, I’m going to take the most I’ve ever learned from him. I’ve been around some really good ones and some really OK ones, and he’s the best one.”

Davis Webb is expected to re-sign with the Giants. Getty Images

With Manning’s career winding down, Webb was drafted by then-general manager Jerry Reese in 2017. He was cut after one season when new GM Dave Gettleman wanted his own quarterback in fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta. Lauletta was cut after one season to make room for the first-rounder Jones, who was drafted in 2019. Now, it’s GM Joe Schoen’s show and Webb is back with unfinished business.

Webb, who spent the 2018 season as a Jets third-stringer, made his NFL debut last season for the Bills against the Jets. The Giants now have the Bills’ third- and fourth-string quarterbacks from last season when pairing Webb with Jake Fromm, who made two starts at the end of the season after he signed off Buffalo’s practice squad.