Davidson vs. Richmond odds, prediction: Back the Wildcats

Davidson enters this game after cruising through the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders have had to fight and claw to make it to the conference championship. There’s a reason Davidson is the favorite in this game, and backing them to cover is a strong bet.

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Davidson vs. Richmond

How to watch

Gametime: 1:00pm EST

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Grant Huffman goes up for a shot for Davidson. Getty Images

Davidson (-2.5) over Richmond

The Wildcats will be the best friend of every bubble team, preventing the Spiders from stealing an NCAA Tournament berth. While sixth-seeded Richmond is playing its fourth game in four days — overcoming a 15-point second half deficit to upset Dayton in the semifinals, following two close games — top-seeded Davidson has cruised in back-to-back blowouts. Fatigue won’t help Richmond’s lackluster perimeter defense keep up with one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country.