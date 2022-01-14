The Hamden Journal

David Wright makes sense as next Met to have number retired

Keith Hernandez’s number retirement ceremony next summer will leave the Mets with four players from three different eras to have received the ultimate team honor.

In Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman, the Mets honored star pitchers from the 1960s and ’70s who were cornerstones in the franchise’s first World Series championship, in 1969.

There’s also Mike Piazza, whose Hall-of-Fame bat helped resurrect the Mets in the late 1990s, leading to two straight playoff appearances and a World Series berth in 2000.

