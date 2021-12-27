David Quinn named USA Olympic hockey coach, John Vanbiesbrouck GM

David Quinn is back behind the bench — and on the big stage.

The former Rangers coach has been tabbed as the head coach of the USA men’s hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Quinn, who guided the Rangers for three seasons before being fired in May, will lead a roster of non-NHL players after the NHL announced last week that its players will not be allowed to participate in the Games because of COVID-19 concerns and the need to use its scheduled Olympic break to make up games postponed by the virus.

Had the NHL participated in the Olympics as planned, Quinn was still going to be on the staff, just as an assistant to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

Instead, he landed the top job along with new general manager John Vanbiesbrouck.

Former Rangers coach David Quinn was named coach of Team USA on Monday. AP

“John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said in a statement. “With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we’re fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men’s Olympic team.”

As a player, Quinn tried out for the USA Olympic teams in 1988 and 1992. But during the 1988 tryouts, he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that temporarily forced him into retirement.

The 55-year–old Quinn, who spent five years as Boston University’s head coach before joining the Rangers in 2018, last coached for Team USA as an assistant on the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also held that role for the 2007 and 2012 tournaments.

Quinn has also previously served as the head coach for the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2002-04.

Vanbiesbrouck, the former Rangers, Islanders and Devils goalie, has served as the assistant executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey since 2018. He replaces Wild GM Bill Guerin.

Rangers president/GM Chris Drury was also set to be Team USA’s assistant general manager under Guerin before the NHL’s withdrawal.

Quinn’s 25-man roster, which is set to be revealed in mid-January, is expected to be made up of Americans playing professionally in Europe and the AHL, plus college players.