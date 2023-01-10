David Pollack praises Georgia to Nick Saban in viral video

David Pollack gave a crash course in things that should not be said to Nick Saban during the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.

During ESPN’s halftime show, Pollack, who is a former Bulldogs linebacker, praised his alma mater while sitting alongside the Alabama coach. At the time, Georgia led TCU, 38-7, and another Bulldogs national championship was a mere formality.

“We love the Cinderella story and we love when this comes about but this isn’t really the Cinderella ending,” Pollack said. “Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen from the past couple seasons now, really, they’ve taken hold of college football. Unbelievable job. This is a young football team.”

Meanwhile, a stone-faced Saban, who was serving as a guest analyst for ESPN, can be seen with his hands on the desk, just glaring at Pollack — and the internet had a field day with the now viral moment.

“David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done,” one person wrote, while another added, “Bama about to go 15-0 now” with a laughing emoji.

Pollack reposted the clip to Twitter early Tuesday morning, writing, “No lies being told! Haha.”

Nick Saban and David Pollack during ESPN's halftime broadcast at the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. on Jan. 9, 2023.

Fellow ESPN personalities chimed in, including SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan and former NFL linebacker Sam Acho.

“Tell ’em David,” Duncan, who is a Georgia native, replied to Pollack’s tweet, while Acho added, “Cold blooded!!!”

Georgia kept on dominating in the second half on their way to a 65-7 victory at SoFi Stadium.

The Bulldogs (13-0) became the first team to win back-to-back College Football Playoff titles, since the Crimson Tide in 2011-12. A year ago, Georgia beat Saban’s squad, 33-18, to claim the program’s first national title since 1980.

This season, the Crimson Tide finished fifth in the College Football Playoff standings with a 10-2 record after demolishing Kansas State, 45-20, in the Sugar Bowl.