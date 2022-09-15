David Peterson has short outing in Mets loss to Cubs

The Mets and starter David Peterson may have hit their rock-bottom moment in the first inning on Wednesday night.

With the Mets having already lost the first two games of the series to the hapless Cubs, Peterson lasted just one-third of an inning in the finale at Citi Field. The lefty allowed five earned runs on two hits and three walks – including the first two batters of the game – helping to put the Mets into a 6-0 deficit

It turned out to be too big of a hole for the Mets to dig out of as they fell 6-3, completing a three-game sweep for lowly Chicago.

The Mets’ offense failed in this series, scoring just six runs combined in the three-game set.

Mets manager Buck Showalter takes David Peterson out of the game after one-third of an inning.
Peterson, whose only out came via a strikeout of Patrick Wisdom, was lifted after allowing back-to-back two-run doubles to Yan Gomes and P.J. Higgins that put Chicago up 4-0. It was the second straight abbreviated start for Peterson, who went just 3 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Marlins in Miami on Sept. 9.

Trevor Williams came on in relief and proceeded to allow a double to Michael Hermosillo and a single to Nelson Velasquez that each plated one run before fanning the next two batters to end the frame.

But there was some good news for the Mets: The Braves, who are a game back in the NL East, lost to the Giants on Wednesday afternoon, enabling the Amazin’s to retain their half-game lead in the division.

Also, Max Scherzer allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse in what should be his final tune-up before returning to the Mets rotation – meaning Peterson can be sent to the bullpen.