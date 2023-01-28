David Paterson files lawsuit against Matt Barnes after spitting incident

A heated feud between former NBA star Matt Barnes and his fiancée’s ex-husband David Patterson Jr. will be taken to court, according to TMZ.

Following an incident at the divisional-round game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, Patterson filed a lawsuit against Barnes for alleged battery, assault and emotional distress to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

Patterson was married to Barnes’ fiancée, Anansa Sims, for seven years, spanning from 2010 to 2017.

The altercation was caught on video and published by TMZ, showing Barnes approaching Patterson shortly before kickoff, spitting on him and getting in his face.

In the lawsuit, Patterson claims the two began yelling at one another, followed by Barnes walking up to him and spitting on his face. This wasn’t a first for Barnes’ behavior, per Patterson. Other instances were claimed alleged text messages from the former NBA star calling Patterson a “b-tch,” “clown,” and “fat f-ck.”





Video displays Matt Barnes spitting on David Patterson Jr., the ex of Barnes’ fiancée Anansa Sims, at Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys game. TMZSports.com

Patterson added he was not aware Barnes would be in attendance at Sunday’s game.

On the other hand, the former NBA player and co-host of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” reported Patterson was the instigator in court documents. TMZ reported Barnes filed for a temporary restraining order and claimed Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.”





Matt Barnes had a restraining order filed against him by his fiancée’s ex. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Patterson is required to remain no closer than 100 yards away from Barnes until Feb. 15, at which point a permanent restraining order can be put into place.