David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’

David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN.

The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways.

“It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby” aired on Nov. 24, and revealed future plans for Rose’s role with the network.

“Jalen Rose will premiere a new ESPN podcast to be announced soon and expand his role across ESPN’S NBA studio coverage,” the statement read. “We thank David Jacoby for his many contributions during his team at ESPN and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Rose also hosts “The Renaissance Man” podcast for The Post.

David Jacoby on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby.” Twitter/”Jalen & Jacoby”

Fellow ESPN personalities, including Scott Van Pelt, Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky, sent farewell messages to Jacoby on Twitter.

“All the best wherever the road leads – appreciate you, Jacoby,” Van Pelt wrote, while Kimes added a pouting GIF.

“You’re a good dude man,” Orlovsky wrote. “Keep being you, hope to cross paths again!”

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby.” Twitter/”Jalen & Jacoby”

Jalen Rose (L) and David Jacoby attend the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Red Carpet & Gala at MGM Detroit Grand Ballroom on Aug. 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Getty Images for Jalen Rose Lead

Jacoby has yet to reveal his next career move. While at ESPN, he also served as fill-in host and commentator on shows like “Get Up” and “SportsNation,” which he helped develop, pilot, cast and produce.

Jacoby joined ESPN in 1999 as a development executive before becoming an executive producer at ESPN’s Grantland, where his work garnered him three Emmy nominations.