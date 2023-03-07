David Cone, Jack Curry Reminisce About 1998 Yankees





There won’t be many, if any, teams as dominant as the 1998 Yankees.

Twenty-five years later, Jack Curry wrote a book about that team’s historic season.

Curry and a key piece to that team, David Cone, joined Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman this week on “The Show” podcast.

TEAMS WITH ODDS AT 90+ WINS: Astros, Dodgers, Braves, Mets, Yankees, Padres, Blue Jays. Who wins over their projected total? Who goes under?

1998 YANKEES MEMORIES: Jack talks about his new book coming in May on the 1998 Yankees. Cone relives memories being a part of the team. Dominance was the best way to describe it. Two out of three wasn’t good enough. They wanted to sweep everyone.

Jack talks about his new book coming in May on the 1998 Yankees. Cone relives memories being a part of the team. Dominance was the best way to describe it. Two out of three wasn’t good enough. They wanted to sweep everyone. BOOMER: Cone was key to keeping David Wells in line. They had a blast together. He went to some of the best parties of his life with him that year.

Cone was key to keeping David Wells in line. They had a blast together. He went to some of the best parties of his life with him that year. POSTSEASON: Some teams falter come playoff time. The 1998 Yankees dominated. The recent Yankees teams have not got it done in the playoffs.

Some teams falter come playoff time. The 1998 Yankees dominated. The recent Yankees teams have not got it done in the playoffs. CURRENT YANKEES: Concerned about the pitching staff. They may not have enough depth if there’s injuries. Who will start at shortstop? Aaron Judge could use some help in the lineup.

Concerned about the pitching staff. They may not have enough depth if there’s injuries. Who will start at shortstop? Aaron Judge could use some help in the lineup. NEW RULES: The guys love the new rules. Twenty seconds with nobody on base is a lot.

