David Cone, Jack Curry Reminisce About 1998 Yankees

There won’t be many, if any, teams as dominant as the 1998 Yankees.
Twenty-five years later, Jack Curry wrote a book about that team’s historic season.
Curry and a key piece to that team, David Cone, joined Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman this week on “The Show” podcast.
‘The Show’ Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:
- TEAMS WITH ODDS AT 90+ WINS: Astros, Dodgers, Braves, Mets, Yankees, Padres, Blue Jays. Who wins over their projected total? Who goes under?
David Cone and Jack Curry Interview:
Baseball legend & YES Network Yankees reporter
- 1998 YANKEES MEMORIES: Jack talks about his new book coming in May on the 1998 Yankees. Cone relives memories being a part of the team. Dominance was the best way to describe it. Two out of three wasn’t good enough. They wanted to sweep everyone.
- BOOMER: Cone was key to keeping David Wells in line. They had a blast together. He went to some of the best parties of his life with him that year.
- POSTSEASON: Some teams falter come playoff time. The 1998 Yankees dominated. The recent Yankees teams have not got it done in the playoffs.
- CURRENT YANKEES: Concerned about the pitching staff. They may not have enough depth if there’s injuries. Who will start at shortstop? Aaron Judge could use some help in the lineup.
- NEW RULES: The guys love the new rules. Twenty seconds with nobody on base is a lot.