David Bakhtiari puts Aaron Rodgers Jets trade fears ‘to rest’

One of Aaron Rodgers’ closest Packers teammates did not mince words: The quarterback will be a New York Jet.

David Bakhtiari, who has protected Rodgers’ blind side for years, appeared on Barstool’s “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast this week.

While it has been weeks since Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he “intends” to play for the Jets, no deal has been consummated yet, but Bakhtiari didn’t sound like someone who thought the Packers and Jets were at a permanent impasse.

“I think that has probably been put to rest,” Bakhtiari said, according to CBS Sports.

“Could the Packers be really good? Yeah, I certainly hope so and would love that, but also I would be ignorant to not say that this looks like a rebuild. I think the most simple thing is they’ll [the Packers] get whatever picks they wanted, they’ll get it before the draft, and then time will show us. He’s going to be a Jet.”

When healthy, Bakhtiari has been Green Bay’s starting left tackle for the past decade.

He is signed with Green Bay through 2024.

On the podcast, he pointed out that the Packers do have some leverage, given that they are prepared to play next season without Rodgers regardless if they’re able to complete a deal or not.

“The Packers are rebuilding whether you think so or not,” Bakhtiari said.





“[People will say] ‘Could they be good, I don’t know.’ More people are going to think they’re [the Packers] going to be more bad than good, right? That’s fair to say. Then, they [the Packers] will say ‘We’re going to suck anyways, we want what we want, and we’re not going to bend to anyone, so we’ll just eat it [Aaron Rodgers’ contract]. Stay unretired, we’ll pay you [Rodgers].

“‘We don’t care because if we’re going to do it our way, it’s going to be on our terms. If not, what we’re going to be Super Bowl contenders anyways? We’ll eat it, you [Rodgers] can hang on the side, pay you [Rodgers] your money, we’ll suck anyways, and get the [high draft] picks.’”

The world continues to wait with bated breath for the trade to be completed and the terms to be announced.