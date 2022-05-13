David Bakhtiari chugs beers at Bucks-Celtics playoff game

David Bakhtiari loves to slam beers in Brew City.

The All-Pro left tackle for the Green Bay Packers was shown on the jumbotron during Game 6 of Bucks-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. As is tradition, he immediately proceeded to chug two beers.

“Those must have cost $25 each!” Jeff Van Gundy exclaimed on the ESPN telecast.

David Bakhtiari has made it a tradition to chug beer at sporting events he attends. screengrab (2)

Bakhtiari was sitting next to Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, as Todd Rundgren’s “Bang on the Drums” — the song they play at Lambeau Field when the Packers score a touchdown — blared on the speakers.

Bakhtiari has been there before. In 2019, there was the moment where he upstaged his quarterback, Bucks minority owner Aaron Rodgers, who is a sipper not a chugger.

In 2021, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Suns, there was Bakhtiari again, chugging beers with his father.

Bakhtiari, 30, missed all but one game last season while recovering from a torn ACL sustained the year before. He was also inactive for Green Bay’s playoff loss against San Francisco at Lambeau Field.