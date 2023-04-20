Dave Wilcox, NFL Hall of Famer, dead at 80

Linebacker Dave Wilcox, a standout on the 49ers of the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Wednesday at the age of 80, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Wilcox made seven Pro Bowls and was part of three straight 49er playoff teams from 1970-72.

“Dave Wilcox was a great man,” 49ers CEO Jed York tweeted. “He will be missed.”

After playing at Oregon, Wilcox was drafted by both the NFL’s 49ers and AFL’s Oilers.

Wilcox chose San Francisco, where he would spend his entire 11-season career.

Known as “The Intimidator,” Wilcox was named to the Pro Bowl in 1966 and from 1968-73.

“Defensively, I had an area,” Wilcox told NFL Films. “And I did not like people in that area. So when I prepared to play the game it was to keep everybody out of that area. Nobody was going to run in my area, nobody was going to pass in my area. This is my spot and nobody was welcome there.”





Dave Wilcox made seven Pro Bowls and was part of three straight 49er playoff teams from 1970-72. Bettmann Archive

Rams MVP quarterback Roman Gabriel compared Wilcox’s style of play to the way legendary Bear Dick Butkus played middle linebacker.

“Because the rules weren’t quite the same, you could hit people anywhere, anytime, in the face, in the neck, whatever it took to make the play as long as it was aggressive within the rules,” Gabriel said.

Wilcox was named first-team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972.





Known as “The Intimidator,” Wilcox (64) was named to the Pro Bowl in 1966 and from 1968-73. Bettmann Archive

“Sad to hear of Dave Wilcox passing,” tweeted Chris Long, former Rams defensive end and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long. “That dude was awesome. Down to earth and an absolute badass. Went into the Hall with my pops and loved being around him. Was so cool to us. His family is awesome. Rest easy.”

Wilcox was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2000.

“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”





Wilcox was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2000. AFP via Getty Images

His sons Justin and Josh also played college football at Oregon.

Justin Wilcox is now head coach for the California Golden Bears.