Dave Hillman, the oldest living Met, dead at 95

Dave Hillman, who pitched in 13 games for the 1962 Mets, died Sunday at 95. The right-hander, who was the oldest living Met, passed away from natural causes, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Hillman pitched in the majors from 1955-1962 with the Cubs, Red Sox, Reds and Mets. He was with the Mets from April to June, mainly as a reliever though he made one start for Casey Stengel’s historic team which would lose an MLB record 120 games.

“It was a joke – the ballplayers they had assembled,” Hillman told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2008. “It was all old players who were over the hill. There were one or two young pitchers that were good, but with the ballclub, they couldn’t get them a run.”

Dave Hillman was the oldest living Met at the time of his death. Diamond Images/Getty Images

Hillman pitched in 13 games for the 1962 Mets. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hillman is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hillman Lake. His wife, Imogene, died in 2011.

Frank Thomas, Hillman’s 1962 teammate, is now the oldest living Met at 93 years old.