Davante Adams recruiting Aaron Rodgers to Raiders for reunion

Raiders receiver Davante Adams’ recruiting pitch to bring Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas is simple.

“I’m here [in Las Vegas],” Adams said on Sunday.

Rodgers, whose Packers missed the postseason this year, is at the center of a saga that could see him possibly traded to a myriad of teams, one of which is the Raiders.

Adams caught passes from the 39-year-old signal caller for eight seasons before he was traded to Las Vegas last year. The star receiver, however, would love a reunion to take place – and is already going through the recruitment process.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that. 100 percent,” Adams told NFL Network about recruiting Rodgers. “That’s my guy obviously. Wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens.”

Davante Adams recently completed his first season with the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers in uncertain.



Advertisement Davante Adams, left, and Aaron Rodgers played eight seasons together with the Packers.

Davante Adams revealed that he is recruiting Aaron Rodgers.



The Raiders plan to move on from Derek Carr, who was Adams’ quarterback this past season. Adams said he doesn’t have “full control” of the situation but it still optimistic about the two’s relationship.

“I control the things I can,” Adams said about Carr. “It’s not going to stop us from being really good friends at the end of the day… Maybe he won’t be my quarterback but he’s still one of my good friends for life. We’re brothers.”